StockNews.com Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to “Buy”

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $6,505,000.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

