TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 585380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.50.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

