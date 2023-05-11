Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $105.24, but opened at $92.08. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 5,019,481 shares.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 482.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 867,131 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

