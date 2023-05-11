Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 392633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,675 shares of company stock worth $210,922. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,536,000 after buying an additional 104,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,473,000 after buying an additional 266,062 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,153,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,468,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 182,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

