StockNews.com Upgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to “Buy”

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

PKX opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

