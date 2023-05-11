StockNews.com Upgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to “Buy”

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
PKX opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
