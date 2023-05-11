Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock worth $2,993,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,151,000 after acquiring an additional 718,472 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 595,708 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

