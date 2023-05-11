StockNews.com Upgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Hold

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.
ContraFect Trading Down 2.3 %
ContraFect stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $363.20.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
