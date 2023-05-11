StockNews.com Upgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Hold

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

ContraFect stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $363.20.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

