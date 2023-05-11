Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $44.00. Intapp shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 223,808 shares trading hands.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at $172,872,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 17,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $682,209.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,577 shares in the company, valued at $10,216,669.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,313,867. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

