NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NetEase Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after buying an additional 453,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

