DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.