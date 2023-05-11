Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $99.71, with a volume of 38560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 6.40%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masonite International by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

