Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,144.30 ($27.06) and last traded at GBX 2,105 ($26.56), with a volume of 298313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,065 ($26.06).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,301.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.50) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.97) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,994.17 ($25.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,319.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,014.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,934.82.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.58), for a total value of £20,005.96 ($25,244.11). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

