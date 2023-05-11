AdaptHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,939 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 561% compared to the typical daily volume of 596 put options.

AHCO opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

