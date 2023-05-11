BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 101078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

