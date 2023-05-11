ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $216.00. The company traded as high as $206.74 and last traded at $201.15, with a volume of 89312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.04.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile



ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

