ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $216.00. The company traded as high as $206.74 and last traded at $201.15, with a volume of 89312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.04.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.
In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ICU Medical Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
