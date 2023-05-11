CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £298.48 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($376.63).

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £512.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.17. CMC Markets plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.50 ($4.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

