CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £298.48 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($376.63).
CMC Markets Stock Up 0.8 %
CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £512.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.17. CMC Markets plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.50 ($4.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
About CMC Markets
