Daniela Barone Soares Acquires 150 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 150 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($68.49) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,273.82).
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,318 ($67.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,184.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,424.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,211.90.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 6,826.35%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
