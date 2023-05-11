Daniela Barone Soares Acquires 150 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 150 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($68.49) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,273.82).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,318 ($67.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,184.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,424.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,211.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 6,826.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($70.03) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($73.82) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.40) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($73.65).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

