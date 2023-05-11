Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 20,165 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £22,181.50 ($27,989.27).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,229.70 ($2,813.50).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,880.13).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:KBT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Thursday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.50 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.32 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.58.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.