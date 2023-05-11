Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Insider Andrea Rigamonti Purchases 3,500 Shares

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) insider Andrea Rigamonti purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £27,650 ($34,889.59).

LON VID opened at GBX 735 ($9.27) on Thursday. Videndum Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 690.65 ($8.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,556 ($19.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,209.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 843.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,557.38%.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Videndum to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

