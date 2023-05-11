Christopher Paul Lea Acquires 69,498 Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 69,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,084.94 ($2,630.84).
Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 4.05.
Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile
