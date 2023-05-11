Christopher Paul Lea Acquires 69,498 Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 69,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,084.94 ($2,630.84).

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 4.05.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

