Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 16 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 949 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($191.60).

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 923 ($11.65) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 930.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,014.15. The company has a market cap of £279.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6,153.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avon Protection plc has a one year low of GBX 732 ($9.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24,666.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVON. Peel Hunt restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.67) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.88) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

