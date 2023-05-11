Peter Duffy Acquires 56 Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Peter Duffy bought 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($188.67).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Peter Duffy bought 64 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149.12 ($188.16).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

MONY opened at GBX 274.20 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.

MONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.15).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.