Emera (EMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Emera to post earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.28%.
Emera Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$58.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$64.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.96.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.18.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
