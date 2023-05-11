Real Good Food (RGF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Real Good Food to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Real Good Food has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. On average, analysts expect Real Good Food to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Good Food Stock Up 1.5 %

RGF opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Real Good Food

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,073.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,073.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,606 shares of company stock valued at $287,122 over the last ninety days. 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

See Also

