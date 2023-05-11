James (Jim) Mellon Purchases 392,000 Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Stock

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 392,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £47,040 ($59,356.47).

On Monday, March 27th, James (Jim) Mellon acquired 666,001 shares of Agronomics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600.10 ($84,037.98).

On Friday, March 24th, James (Jim) Mellon purchased 50,000 shares of Agronomics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,309.15).

ANIC opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.15) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.75. The firm has a market cap of £121.66 million, a PE ratio of 612.50 and a beta of 1.74. Agronomics Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

