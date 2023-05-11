WELL Health Technologies (WEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.73 million.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

