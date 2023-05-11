Air Canada (AC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C($0.77) per share for the quarter.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion.
Air Canada Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE AC opened at C$20.99 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.80.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
