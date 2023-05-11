Air Canada (AC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$20.99 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.80.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.92.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

