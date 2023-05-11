Cineplex (CGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.40 million.
Cineplex Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$9.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.78. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$13.23. The firm has a market cap of C$577.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
