Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 34.47%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

