Humacyte (HUMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Humacyte Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $453.62 million, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 191.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humacyte (HUMA)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.