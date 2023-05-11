China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
China Automotive Systems Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.