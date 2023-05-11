China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

