Forian (FORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 12th. Forian has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Forian has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,996.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,599.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forian

(Get Rating)

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.