AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. On average, analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %
AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $285.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AIRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
