LifeMD (LFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

About LifeMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.