LifeMD (LFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LifeMD Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ LFMD opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
