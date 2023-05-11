American Strategic Investment (NYC) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

NYC stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. American Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The company has a market cap of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $25,409.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,341.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Strategic Investment news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,409.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,341.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $30,942.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 529,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,850.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,282 shares of company stock valued at $230,216. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in American Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

