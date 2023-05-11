American Strategic Investment (NYC) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Strategic Investment Trading Down 0.8 %
NYC stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. American Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The company has a market cap of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.14.
In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $25,409.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,341.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Strategic Investment news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,409.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,341.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $30,942.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 529,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,850.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,282 shares of company stock valued at $230,216. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
