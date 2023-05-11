Biofrontera (BFRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Biofrontera to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Biofrontera

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

