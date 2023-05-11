Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.26. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,418 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,398 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

