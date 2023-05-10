Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 48,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

