Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

