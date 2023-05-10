BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average is $142.14. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $188.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $42,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 62.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

