Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

