Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

