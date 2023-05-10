iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.