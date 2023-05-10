Fiera Capital Corp Sells 70 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $23,085,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

VRTX opened at $344.83 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

