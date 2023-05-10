Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.