BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
BellRing Brands Stock Performance
Shares of BRBR opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.