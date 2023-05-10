BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BellRing Brands

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

