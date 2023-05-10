Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after buying an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

