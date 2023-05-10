Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 259,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

