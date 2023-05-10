7,056 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

