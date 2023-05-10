The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

